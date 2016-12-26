Six Hockey Players Appointed as DSP in Punjab Police
File photo of India striker Akashdeep Singh (Getty Images)
New Delhi: Nine eminent international sports persons, including six hockey players, have been appointed as Deputy Superintendent of Police under sports quota by the Punjab government.
Members of the Indian men's hockey team that won gold medal at the 2014 Asian Games — midfielder Manpreet Singh, forward Akashdeep Singh, Sarvanjit Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Gurwinder Singh Chandi and Dharamvir Singh were appointed as Deputy Superintendent of Police.
"It is a great honour to get appointed as Deputy Superintendent of Police. I would like to thank the Punjab government for recognising our efforts in hockey," said Manpreet, who flew down from Kolkata, where he was playing the Beighton Cup, for the ceremony.
Other sports personalities who were offered the job of DSP in Punjab Police include three-time Asian Games and Commonwealth Games medalist Mandeep Kaur, Asian Games Silver Medalist Athlete Khusbir Kaur and Asian Games Bronze Medalist Amandeep Kaur from athletics.
