Sjoerd Marijne had never coached an international men's hockey team, but that didn't deter Hockey India (HI) from naming the Dutchman the new head coach of the Indian men's hockey team, days after the unceremonious sacking of an experienced coach like Roelant Oltmans.The reactions to the appointment would not be very pleasing for the new man in the hot seat, and there has been a question mark on Marijne's desire to take over the job as well, given reports that he wasn't too keen initially, when approached by HI. Marijne though rubbished that theory during an exclusive interview with News18 Sports, saying that he was misquoted."The journalist didn't understand me correctly. What I said was that I am at the moment focusing on the women and that I am not busy with the appointment of the men. I am happy and enthusiastic about the role from the first minute, it's a great honour for me to coach the men of India," Marijne wrote in an e-mail interview from Europe.Marijne has been in charge of the Indian women's hockey team since February and by now knows how the system works, this perhaps is the only plausible rationale behind his appointment. The 43-year old says he is in the process of learning how Indians 'think and behave', which according to him could be crucial in his role."Knowing the culture and the way the process can go would help of course. I am learning better and better how Indian people think and behave. I like it how proud they are of their country."Oltmans' sacking came as a shock for fans and followers as the team had taken big strides forward in terms of ranking and performances. But a string of ordinary performances over the past few months was enough to test the patience of the powers that be in Indian hockey administration. The road ahead is a very steep one and the test for Marijne begins as early as the next month, when India travel to Dhaka to participate in the Asia Cup."The first focus will be winning Asia Cup and there I will experience what the team needs to improve for the next step on the world ranking," Marijne said.One man, who was a serious contender for the job, which Marijne finally landed, was Harendra Singh, because of his familiarity with the youngsters, who are now slowly and gradually filling the gaps in the senior team. Marijne though said that the age of the players didn't matter as performance was the only criteria for selection."It's not about young or old, it's about performance and the ones who show the best performance will play tournaments. There are some talented youngsters who are making an impact at the senior level, I will assess their growth and we will look to have a balanced side."India's another big test in 2017 is the Hockey World League Final at home in December, where the team has been placed in a tough group. Marijne though is not bothered about the opponents and believes that the team needs to focus on what it does best in order to get the desired results."If you want to win you need to do well against every opponent. All the teams are good so it doesn't matter against whom we are in the pool. We have to improve what we already do good, that will improve the self confidence of the players. After we achieve that, we have to look at things we can do better."When asked about the blueprint for the future, given the high profile tournaments in 2018, Marijne said that the team has been working on a specific plan keeping the future tournaments in mind and his own ideas will now have to be blended with the existing blueprint."The assignment was given to me just a few days ago and this will be one of the first things we will manage. There is a blue print but we have to see how it suits with my ideas. I have to speak about it with the players," Marijne signed off.