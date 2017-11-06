Smoke Bomb Thrown by Rival Fans Injures Player During Celebration

A football player was injured by a smoke bomb thrown by rival fans during Sporting Charleroi’s 3-1 win at Royal Antwerp in the Belgian League on Sunday. Cristian Benavente dropped to the ground after being struck on the shoulder by an extinguished smoke bomb after putting Charleroi 2-1 up in the 28th minute.The 23-year-old Peru midfielder was celebrating his second goal for Charleroi in front of a section of Antwerp’s home fans.Antwerp coach Laszlo Boloni says Benavente “could have found some other place to go celebrate his goal.”However, Benavente says “it wasn’t my intention to provoke anyone, I simply continued running instinctively as I was celebrating.”Charleroi club secretary Pierre-Yves Hendrickx says his player should be absolved of any blame but thinks a possible punishment of Antwerp having to play a match behind closed doors would be too severe.“The league will do its job because our player received a smoke bomb on his head and that will be in the referee’s report I suppose,” he said. “So a fine will have to follow. It shouldn’t go any further because the incident wasn’t followed by another.”