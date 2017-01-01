Somdev Devvarman Retires From Professional Tennis

Somdev Devvarman announced his retirement from professional tennis on Sunday. In a surprise move, one of India’s best singles players decided to hang his boots. Somdev had already confused tennis fans by giving the Chennai Open a miss and on the first day of 2017, he decided to exit from the professional circuit.

Somdev made the announcement on his official Twitter handle. As he said: “Starting 2017 on a new note, retiring from pro tennis. Thanks to everyone for the love and support over the years. #newyearnewbeginnings”

Starting 2017 on a new note, retiring from pro tennis. Thanks to everyone for the love and support over the years. #newyearnewbeginnings — Somdev Devvarman (@SomdevD) January 1, 2017

Somdev last played against Sebastian Fanselow at USA F10 Futures, two years ago. And lost the tie 3-6, 2-6. Considered a budding talent, he had been a regular for India in the Davis Cup, ever since turning pro in 2008.

Having risen to a career-best ranking of 62 in July 2011, he was expected to be the next big name in Indian tennis after the likes of Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupati. But sadly, injuries and other factors didn’t really let him rise on expected lines. He was currently placed 740 in rankings and his career was clearly going downhill.

The highest point for Devvarman had to be reaching his first ATP Tour final at the 2009 Chennai Open. On his way to reaching the finals, he had beaten two-time Chennai Open champion and world no. 42 Carlos Moya of Spain and Ivo Karlovic of Croatia. But it wasn’t to be his first title as he lost to Marin Cilic in the final.

Somdev played 14 rubbers in the Davis Cup and he was one of the major forces behind India making it to the World Group in 2010.

It is rumoured that he was being considered for the Davis Cup coach’s roles and that led to him calling it quits.