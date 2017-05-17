X
Spain Prosecutor Accuses Radamel Falcao, Fabio Coentrao Of Hiding Millions
Radamel Falcao. (Reuters)
Madrid: The Spanish prosecutor in Madrid said on Tuesday it had filed a lawsuit against soccer players Radamel Falcao and Fabio Coentrao, accusing them of hiding almost 7 million euros ($7.7 million) from the tax office between 2012 and 2014.
Falcao, a Colombian who played for Atletico Madrid from 2011 to 2013 and now plays for Monaco, has been accused of failing to properly declare a total of around 5.6 million euros earned from image rights.
Portugal's Coentrao, who plays for Real Madrid, is accused of failing to correctly declare almost 1.3 million euros, also earnings from image rights.
Real Madrid declined to comment. Neither Atletico nor the two players' agents were available for comment.
First Published: May 17, 2017, 11:59 AM IST
