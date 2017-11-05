Sports Federations Should Learn From BCCI: Prakash Padukone

Badminton legend Prakash Padukone feels sports federations should learn from the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) which has been able to popularise the game throughout the country."Instead of criticising BCCI, the sports federation should follow them to spread their game," Padukone said while speaking at the SJAN-Raisoni Achievers annual award function jointly organised by Sports Journalists' Association of Nagpur and Raisoni Group here.Padukone said to excel in any sports one has to follow the three 'Ds' -- Discipline, Dedication and Determination."To become outstanding sportspeson one has to make lot of sacrifices. It is very difficult to maintain a balance between games and academics. Therefore the players has to become expert in time management also," he said.Padukone, who won the national badminton title at the age of 16, further said that today's younger generation is quite lucky as they have lot of opportunities."There was a time when only cricketers used to excel but now the situation has changed," said Padukone, who is the first Indian to win the All England Championship title back 1980.On the occasion, Padukone and other dignitaries honoured Indian woman cricketer Mona Meshram (GH Raisoni Trophy for best senior sportswoman), Vidarbha Ranji cricketer Lalit Yadav (GH Raisoni Trophy for best senior sportsman), budding chess player Raunak Sadhwani (GH Raisoni Trophy for best junior sportsman), talented Shuttler Malvika Bansod (Baidyanath Trophy for best junior sportswoman) noted sports organiser Dr Babanrao Taywade (Meeradevi Dasture Trophy for best sports organiser), RS Mundle Dharampeth Arts and Commerce College (KC Bajaj Trophy for sports promotion) and Swaminarayan School (Centre Point School Trophy for sports promotion).