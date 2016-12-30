Sports Ministry Suspends IOA Over Kalmadi, Chautala Appointments

New Delhi: The Sports Ministry on Friday suspended Indian Olympic Association (IOA) following its decision to make Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Singh Chautala life presidents.

Following the suspension, the IOA will cease to enjoy the privileges and prerogatives bestowed on it by the government as the National Olympic Committee (NOC). All government assistance, financial or otherwise, to the IOA will also be stopped.

"The government has suspended the deemed recognition, granted by it to the IOA until the IOA reverses its decision to appoint Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Chautala as Life Presidents," the ministry said in a statement.

The Sports Ministry had issued a show-cause notice to the IOA on December 28 after the general body meeting of the sports body passed a resolution on December 27 to appoint its former presidents Kalmadi and Chautala as life presidents.

"The IOA was required to reply to the show cause notice by 5 pm on Friday. In their response, IOA today sought extension of time up to January 15 for replying to the show cause notice, stating that President, IOA was out of the country and they needed to consult him.

"The government is not satisfied with the response of IOA since they have not given any substantive reply especially with regard to the non-eligibility of Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Chautala. Government considers the reply of IOA only as a ploy to buy time," the statement read.

"This is a serious violation of the norms of good governance by IOA which is the mother sports body and corrective action needs to be taken immediately as it is a matter of national prestige and public sentiments.

"Although the Government has utmost respect for the Olympic Charter and is committed to protecting the autonomy of sports, it cannot remain a mute spectator to blatant violation of principles of ethic and good governance by IOA, thereby putting the image and prestige of the country at stake," it added.

"Hence, it has been decided to suspend deemed recognition granted by the government to IOA till necessary corrective measure is taken by IOA."

Earlier in the day, senior functionary Narinder Batra resigned as the associate vice-president of the IOA as a mark of protest against the IOA for not taking back its decision to appoint scam-tainted Kalmadi and Chautala.

While Kalmadi has declined the offer, Chautala continued to be defiant.

(With IANS puts)