Sreejesh Feels Sharing Experiences With Youngsters Will Help His Game

Injured Indian hockey custodian P R Sreejesh feels sharing his experiences with the youngsters will not only benefit them but will also help him in honing his skills further.Sreejesh, who has been out of action for five months due to a knee injury, is on his way to complete recovery and has joined his teammates at SAI Centre, Bengaluru to continue his rehabilitation process."I think it's important for me to share my experiences with the younger players and give them feedback on their performances. That also helps me in improving my game as I can also learn from them. When I come back on the field, I will know where I need to make improvements," Sreejesh said.Sreejesh has been helping the younger players in the national camp, something that will benefit young goalkeepers like Akash Chikte and Suraj Karkera in the upcoming Hero Asia Cup in Dhaka.Sreejesh sustained the knee injury during this year's Azlan Shah Cup that also forced him to miss the World League Semi-Final in London.The 29-year-old goalkeeper, who led India to the silver medal in last year's Champions Trophy in London, looked in good spirits as he made his return to SAI Centre, Bengaluru today."It feels good to be back at the national camp and starting some light training with my teammates. When you are with your team, you get the right motivation to work hard every day and get back to the field quickly," Sreejesh said.He expressed confidence that India will only improve under the stewardship of new chief coach Sjoerd Marijne, who replaced sacked Roelant Oltmans."With a new coach in place now, this team will take a new direction. While moving up the ranks and maintaining consistency remains constant, I am sure along with me, all the players in the camp are looking forward to continuing to put the hard work and aim for better results under chief coach Marijne," he signed off.