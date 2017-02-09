Strategy Formulated to Boost India's Olympic Prospects: Vijay Goel

Chandigarh: With a view to boost India's prospects in future Olympics, the Sports Ministry has formulated a multi-pronged strategy which includes a portal for promising sportspersons, top level committee to select promising players and a task force to prepare a comprehensive action plan.

This was stated by Sports Minister Vijay Goel while inaugurating first Pt Deen Dayal Upadhaya All India National Style Kabaddi Championship 2017 at Motilal Nehru Sports School at Rai in Sonipat on Thursday.

Goel said that the Government is already making arrangements to search and train promising sports-persons.

Therefore, a 'Sports Talent Search Portal' would be launched and any sportsperson would be able to upload his video, photo and biodata.

After the selection of promising sports-persons, the government would provide scholarships of Rs five lakh per year to each such player for eight years, he said.

He said that a top level committee has also been constituted to select budding players for 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and suggest for sports facilities, training and other related matters.

A task force has also been set up to prepare a comprehensive action plan for effective participation of players in the next three Olympics in year 2020 in Tokyo, 2024 and 2028.

While appreciating the contribution of Haryana Government and its Sports Minister Anil Vij in promotion of sports, Goel said that sports are being promoted in a big way in the state.

He also described Anil Vij "as the best Sports Minister in the country".

Goel said that National Marathon Day should also be observed where people from all over the country must participate.

This would also help in spreading the message 'Fit Raho India', he said.

"When the entire country will participate in games, the budget on health sector would automatically reduce," he added.

He said that the central government would supplement the efforts of the state to make it a hub of sports.

Speaking on this occasion, Anil Vij said that this is for the first time that a kabaddi championship with a handsome prize money has been started in the country.

"All games are being promoted in the state in a big way. Haryana is the state that has contributed immensely to the medals tally in various sports at international level," Vij said.

Vij said that top ranking 12 kabaddi teams of the country are participating in this championship. The winner of the championship would get Rs one crore whereas the teams securing second and third place would be rewarded Rs 50 lakh and Rs 25 lakh.

In addition, Rs 11 lakh would also be given away to the team securing fourth place in the championship.