Sultan of Johor Cup: Captain Vivek Confident of Good Show
The Indian junior mean's team captain Vivek Sagar Prasad is confident of a good performance during the upcoming 7th Sultan of Johor Cup
(Photo Courtesy: Hockey India)
New Delhi: The Indian junior mean's team captain Vivek Sagar Prasad is confident of a good performance during the upcoming 7th Sultan of Johor Cup, which begins in Malaysia on October 22.
Japan, Australia, Great Britain, USA and Malaysia are the other five participating teams in the tournament. Captain Prasad said:"We have a great bunch of players in our squad, who have shown cohesion during our National Camp.
All of the team members bring something extra to our style of play and it will stand us in good stead ahead of the tournament's opening match against Japan." Junior team coach Jude Felix said that the boys have gone through the paces during the national camp.
"We have prepared well at the national camp. It is important for this young bunch to get accustomed to performing consistently against the top teams and players from across the world. I am confident that we will showcase top-quality hockey in Malaysia," said Felix. The Indian team finished runners-up the last time when they took part in the tournament in 2015.
