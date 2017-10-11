Sunil Chhetri & Co Crush Macau 4-1 as India Qualify for 2019 Asian Cup

Catch all the action of the AFC Asian Cup Qualifier between India and Macau through our live blog.



Preview:



A win against Macau will ensure a place in the 2019 Asian Cup in the United Arab Emirates, having last played the continental championship in 2011. The 'Blue Tigers' are sitting pretty with nine points after they won all their three group games, beating Myanmar 1 -0, Kyrgyz Republic 1-0 and Macau 2-0. They are yet to concede a goal in the qualifiers. A win will also give coach Stephen Constantine an opportunity to play younger players in next two inconsequential games to expand players' pool for the team.

Knowing the significance of the match, the Indian boys know the type of football Macau play, but want to deal them with the respect they deserve. Constantine would like his boys to play quick passes leaving opponents not much time to settle down, which they did in their last away game against Macau.

"We need to open them up. I think we were a bit static in the first half of our away game in Macau and it helped them. We cannot afford to repeat the same mistake," Constantine said.

Sunil Chhetri, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Holicharan Narzary and Udanta Singh, will be itching to get behind Macau defenders, who didn't allow them any scoring opportunities in their last game.Full-backs Narayan Das and Pritam Kotal would like to pepper the visitors’ box with crosses, which would cause plenty of problems for Macau defence. Robin Singh and Jackichand Singh will be expecting Constantine gives them a chance as they were on the bench in their previous match.

It will be interesting to see if Constantine plays in- form striker Balwant Singh instead of Eugeneson Lyngdoh. Lyngdoh has played for Bengaluru FC. India would be aiming for an early goal to more pressure and also prevent them from hitting on the counter."We need to be patient which we were not in the first half when we played away against Macau," Constantine said.

Macau haven't won a match since AFC Solidarity Cup last year and have lost their last four games without scoring a single goal.The visitors started their campaign on slightly positive note as they lost narrowly 1-0 to Kyrgyzstan in Bishkek. They were routed by Myanmar 4-0 in their away game. Captain Paulo Cheang Leong, the most-capped player for Macau, will look to pull the strings in midfield, alongside Edgar Teixeira. Ranked 182nd in the world, Macau would like to take a cue from their last match against the 107th ranked India and make it tough for the home team to breach their defence.

Oct 11, 2017 9:24 pm (IST) MATCH OVER: That's it then history has been made. India have beaten Macau 4-1 and with that they have qualified for the 2019 Asian Cup. This will be only the fourth time that India will play in the Asian Cup. Take a bow Blue Tigers.

Oct 11, 2017 9:19 pm (IST) GOAL: India score another one and this time Jeje Lalpheklua gets on the scoresheet for India. Stunning run from Chhetri and once he reaches the box he just send a low cross for Jeje who slots home and easy finish in the 92 minute. India are on their way to 2019 Asian Cup.

Oct 11, 2017 9:14 pm (IST) Chance: Great chance for India to score their fourth goal of the day but he shoots way wide of the target. Great run by Narzary and then a flick by Chettri found Jeje in space inside the box. He shimmied one defender but his shot was wide of the target in the 87th minute.

Oct 11, 2017 9:13 pm (IST) Just five minutes to go in the regulation time and after that third goal, India are just happy with keeping the possession. The hosts are moving around the ball very confidently and Macau haven't been able to trouble them.

Oct 11, 2017 9:05 pm (IST) Substitution: Third and final substitution for India as Salam Ranjan Singh comes on to make his debut in place of Anas Edathodika in the 75th minute of the game.

Oct 11, 2017 8:59 pm (IST) GOAL: Narzary with a very bad low cross but one of the Macau defenders hits the ball straight into his own net in the 70th minute. Narzary is celebrating with his teammates but he knows it was a very bad cross. However, Indian fans won't mind it as they are up by two now.

Oct 11, 2017 8:53 pm (IST) Substitution: Coach Constantine has made his second substitution of the day as Mohammad Rafique comes in place of first half goal scorer Rowllin Borges in the 65th minute.

Oct 11, 2017 8:50 pm (IST) Balwant has made all the difference since coming on for India. He is wreaking havoc on the right hand side of the ground and giving the defenders torrid time. Right after giving the assist for the goal, he was almost in again. Balwant hit a shot but the angle was against him and the ball hit the side netting.

Oct 11, 2017 8:48 pm (IST) GOAL: Balwant somehow got the ball on the right hand side and he was through on goal. But he opted to slide the ball for the India skipper who slotted home and easy goal from the left side of the box. India take a 2-1 lead in 60th minute of the game.

Oct 11, 2017 8:43 pm (IST) Great Save: Eugeneson with a stunning delivery from the corner and Jhingan meets the ball perfectly. The headed ball was moving towards the left hand side of the goal post but the Macau defender came up with a stunning diving save in the 56th minute. India almost had the lead there.

Oct 11, 2017 8:40 pm (IST) Chance: The corner of the second half goes India's way but the hosts cannot make the most of it. Jeje heads the ball wide of the target in the 54th minute of the match and the impetus is lost. Jeje hasn't had a great match so far and this is because he has been heavily marked by the defenders.

Oct 11, 2017 8:39 pm (IST) India tried to hit Macau on the counter after goalkeeper Gurpreet made an easy save and threw the ball in a matter of second. But Balwant on the left hand side of the box could not control it properly and also gave away a foul in the process.

Oct 11, 2017 8:35 pm (IST) India have started the second half brightly with Balwant Singh being in the thick of things. He is giving the Macau defenders a hard time but India is still lacking a bit of flair in the final third.

Oct 11, 2017 8:33 pm (IST) Substitution: Coach Stephen Constantine has opted for his first change at the break. Balwant Singh has replaced Jackichand Singh and he will slot right into the right hand side of the flank.

Oct 11, 2017 8:32 pm (IST) The players are back onto the pitch and India will look to take an early lead in the match. Remember, India need to win this clash to seal their qualification in the AFC Asian Cup.

Oct 11, 2017 8:18 pm (IST) The goal the Indian conceded was their first goal of the qualifiers as they had kept clean sheets in their first three matches in this group. While on the other hand, this was Macau's first goal of the qualifiers.

Oct 11, 2017 8:17 pm (IST) Half-time: So the first half finishes at 1-1. India went ahead in the match courtesy of a deflected shot by Rowllin Borges but it was soon cancelled out by Nicholas Tarrao. Scrappy first half comes to an end.

Oct 11, 2017 8:10 pm (IST) GOAL: A perfect cross from the right hand side and Nicholas Tarrao heads home the goal. The Macau number 10 levels the score in the 37th minute of the match. Good play by the visitors in the final third.

Oct 11, 2017 8:06 pm (IST) Since the goal, Indian players have been sitting back a bit and that has given Macau the oppurtunity to stitch a few passes. Indian attackers on the other hand are looking to hit on the counter with Chhetri, Jeje and Jackichand.

Oct 11, 2017 8:00 pm (IST) GOAL: India have taken the lead in the 28th minute as Rowllin Borges hits the ball from inside the box and it takes a huge deflection from one of the Macau defenders and goes into the goal. India lead 1-0.

Oct 11, 2017 7:52 pm (IST) FREE KICK: Sunil Chhetri was stopped shot during his run by a Macau defender and the visitors concedes a free kick in the 20th minute. The defenders also receives a yellow car. Chhetri hits the ball over cross bar from his free-kick and the score remains 0-0.

Oct 11, 2017 7:47 pm (IST) Both sets of players are now finding it difficult to move around the ball as the wet ground is providing resistance to it. Both Indian and Macau players are not able to stitch few passes together. And after India had a good chance early on, now most part of the match is being played in the mid field.

Oct 11, 2017 7:36 pm (IST) Five minutes gone in the first half and it has been completely dominated by India. Although rain is lashing hard at the stadium but Indian players are moving around the ball very swiftly. Macau is facing it hard to cope up with the conditions.

Oct 11, 2017 7:32 pm (IST) Chance: The ball falls kindly for Sandesh Jhingan in the box but the Indian defender shoots the ball over the bar. First good chance of the match falls India's way.

Oct 11, 2017 7:31 pm (IST) The match is underway now amidst huge noise by the fans as the Kanteerava Stadium in Banglaore. India have started on the frontfoot and they have won a corner kick early on in the game in the first minute.

Oct 11, 2017 7:25 pm (IST) The players are now making their way out onto the pitch and are getting ready for their respective national anthems. India have already beaten Macau 2-0 away from home and will be confident of another win which will take them into the AFC Asian Cup.

Oct 11, 2017 7:04 pm (IST) Sunil Chhetri, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Holicharan Narzary and Udanta Singh, will be itching to get behind Macau defenders, who didn't allow them any scoring opportunities in their last game. Robin Singh and Jackichand Singh will be expecting Constantine gives them a chance as they were on the bench in their previous match. It will be interesting to see if Constantine plays in- form striker Balwant Singh instead of Eugeneson Lyngdoh. Lyngdoh has played for Bengaluru FC. India would be aiming for an early goal to more pressure and also prevent them from hitting on the counter.

Oct 11, 2017 7:03 pm (IST) The 'Blue Tigers' are sitting pretty with nine points after they won all their three group games, beating Myanmar 1 -0, Kyrgyz Republic 1-0 and Macau 2-0. They are yet to concede a goal in the qualifiers. A win will also give coach Stephen Constantine an opportunity to play younger players in next two inconsequential games to expand players' pool for the team.