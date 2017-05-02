Sunil Chhetri Voted Best Player of I-League

New Delhi: India and Bengaluru striker Sunil Chhetri was on Tuesday named as the best player of the I-League while Khalid Jamil, who guided Aizawl FC to a historic title win, was expectedly chosen as the coach of the year.

Chhetri, who scored seven goals for fourth-place finishers Bengaluru FC, won the most number of votes cast by coaches and captains of the 10 teams which took part in the I-League.

"The most coveted award of Hero I-League 2016-17, 'Hero of the League' goes to Bengaluru FC skipper Sunil Chhetri, who scored 7 goals in Hero I-League 2016-17," the AIFF said in a statement.

Khalid Jamil, who guided Aizawl FC to their historic I- League victory, has been bestowed with the 'Syed Abdul Rahim Best Coach Award'.

Debjit Majumder of Mohun Bagan, with eight clean sheets, won the 'Best Goalkeeper Award' of this season.

Anas Edathodika, also of Mohun Bagan and who recently made his international debut, edged others to win the 'Jarnail Singh Best Defender' award.

Alfred Kemah Jaryan, the lynchpin of Aizawl FC's midfield, was adjudged the 'Best Midfielder of I-League'.

There was little competition for the 'Best Striker Award' as Aser Pierrick Dipanda Dicka of Shillong Lajong grabbed the award, thanks to his tally of 11 goals in 18 matches.

'Best Emerging Player of I-League' award was inducted by the AIFF this season to encourage the youngsters and Jerry Lalrinzuala of DSK Shivajians won the award.

Churchill Brothers FC Goa, who made a comeback to the fray after a hiatus, won the 'Fairplay Award' of I-League 2016-17.

DSK Shivajians and Bengaluru FC share the 'Best Organiser Award' this season on the basis of points awarded by the respective AIFF Match Commissioners.