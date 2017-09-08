Sunny Leone Appointed Brand Ambassador of Premier Futsal Franchise
Premier Futsal announced actress Sunny Leone as the co-owner and brand ambassador of the Kochi-based franchise Kerala Cobras.
(Image: Yogen Shah)
Premier Futsal Season 2 is set to kick off on September 15 in Mumbai where matches will be played at NSCI, Worli until September 17.
The next round of matches are to be played in Bengaluru from September 19 to September 24 at Koramangala Indoor Stadium.
The semi-finals and final are scheduled to be held in Dubai from September 26 to October 1, Premier Futsal said in a media release.
The inaugural edition of the five-a-side event featured soccer legends Luis Figo, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Hernan Crespo, Michel Salgado, Falcao and Ronaldhino, who is
all set to return for this season too, the release added
