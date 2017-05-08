Super Boxing League to go Ahead Even Without BFI Approval

Mumbai: In the face of opposition from national boxing body BFI, the promoters of the Super Boxing League today announced that SBL's first season would be held from July 7-August 12 in one centre, Delhi, while unveiling the eight teams and their owners.

"It's a professional league and we are open for everyone. We don't have to get anyone's approval," said owner-promoter Bill Dosanjh, businessman from England, when asked about BFI's opposition to the League.

BFI, headed by Ajay Singh, has refused to allow its boxers to figure in the event while its parent world body, AIBA, also withdrew its support to SBL after having "positive preliminary discussions."

SBL, whose first season is to be held at the Siri Fort Auditorium in the National Capital, has former world champion and British Olympic medallist, Amir Khan, as its co-promoter.

Khan was originally scheduled to attend the media conference here to unveil the details of the league but stayed back in Dubai after suffering a hand injury in training and is now expected to arrive here tomorrow.

"We are affiliated to WBC (World Boxing Council) and Amir Khan's academy has enough boxing talent. We also have lots of NRI fighters based in London, America (US) and Canada," said Dosanjh when the opposition from BFI to the league was pointed out to him.

SBL is to feature eight franchises and each team will comprise six players - five men and one woman, including a maximum of three foreigners, with six back-up players.

"Each franchise owner has committed Rs six crore (including Rs three crore as franchise fees)," said Dosanjh.

The revenue will be shared in the 60:40 ratio between the owners and the league, according to the league's promoter who is also the founder cum promoter of the Super Fight League.

Prize money will be Rs four crore, said Dosanjh, adding that the second season will be held in Mumbai after which the promoters were planning to adopt a home and away format.

Each weekend of SBL will see six bouts in six weight categories and a bout will have four rounds of three minutes each.

SBL is also planning a promotional bout between Amir Khan and India's star amateur-turned-professional boxer Vijender Singh.

The teams have been named as Mumbai Assassins, Delhi Gladiators, Haryana Warriors, Sher-E-Punjab, UP Terminators, North East Tigers, Maratha Yoddhas and Southern Super Kings.

Among the team owners are Aditya Munjal of Hero Cycles (joint owner of Delhi Gladiators) and Ajeenkya Patil of the D Y Patil Group (owner of Maratha Yoddhas).

SBL has roped in Sony Pictures Networks India as the broadcast partner.