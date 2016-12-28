Here's Why Kalmadi and Chautala's IOA Appointment Raised a Storm

The appointment of Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Chautala as life presidents of the Indian Olympic Association has snowballed into a controversy with many questioning why eminent sportspersons were overlooked in favour of two "corruption-tainted" officials. Here's a list of charges against the duo:

Specific Charges Against Suresh Kalmadi

1) Kalmadi, along with nine others, is charged by the CBI for "illegally" awarding a contract to install timing, scoring and results (TSR) system for the 2010 CWG to Swiss Timing at inflated rates causing a loss of over Rs 95.61 crore to the public exchequer.

2) CBI named him as a "main accused" in a corruption case relating to irregularities in awarding a games-related contract to a Swiss firm.

3) CBI charge-sheet accuses him as the key person with all the powers to take decisions regarding awarding of contracts.

4) The charges include criminal conspiracy to commit cheating, forgery, destruction of evidence under IPC and criminal misconduct under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

5) The charge sheet made several references to forgeries and abuse of official position by not following due procedures and attempts at eliminating all competition as a result of the conspiracy.

6) This allegedly resulted in the contract going to Swiss Timing, that cost the government a total outgo of Rs 157.62 crore, despite a bid from MSL Spain, which would have cost the organising committee only Rs 62.01 crore.

7) In July 2014, the ED slapped charges of Rs 4.64 crore foreign exchange violations in the Queen's Baton Relay (QBR) event against former CWG Organizing Committee chief Kalmadi and six others.

8) The ED probe found that about Rs 1.2 crore was "illegally paid to AM Car and Van Hire Ltd, UK, showing hire of services, which was not in accordance with RBI permission, besides being highly inflated in nature".

Specific Charges Against Abhay Chautala

1) Abhay, along with his father OP Chautala and brother Ajay Chautala, was made accused by the CBI in DA cases.

2) The DA cases against Chautala re-emerged on a complaint of Congress leader Shamsher Singh Surjewala in the 1999-2000 Junior Basic Trained (JBT) teachers recruitment scam.

3) Abhay allegedly owned assets worth over five times (522 %) his income of Rs 22.89 crore as per Income Tax records during the 2000-2005 period. The CBI has claimed to have found Rs 119.69 crore worth of assets.

4) In February 2010, a Delhi court granted him interim bail.

5) However, in August this year CBI sought cancellation of his bail as he had gone abroad to attend the Rio Olympics without seeking its permission.