Suresh Kalmadi Declines to be IOA Life President, Abhay Chautala Defiant

New Delhi: CWG scam accused Suresh Kalmadi on Wednesday declined to accept the post of life president of the Indian Olympic Association, a day after his appointment triggered a controversy and raised uncomfortable questions for the government.

Abhay Chautala, who was also conferred the post along with Kalmadi, however, remained defiant and denied reports that he too had turned down the offer.

In a letter to the IOA President, Kalmadi wrote: “I thank the IOA for conferring the honour of life time president on me. However I do not feel it would be appropriate for me to accept this honour at this time. I am confident that my name will be cleared and I will defer the acceptance of the honour till such time.”

Speaking to CNN-News18, Kalmadi's lawyer Hitesh Jain said: "Kamladi has decided to not accept any official position till his name is cleared in all legal cases." He said Kalmadi's decision was not prompted by any external pressure.

Hitting out at Sports Minister Vijay Goel for criticising IOA's decision, Chautala said: “I think Vijay Goel has some issues with me but I don't know what it is.”

Sources told CNN-News18 that both appointments were not on Indian Olympic Association's official agenda and the body unanimously agreed on them. It was further learnt that Kalmadi and Chautala's names were proposed in the AGM by India's chef-de-mission to Rio Olympic Games, Rakesh Gupta.

Reacting to the developments the sports ministry also swung into action and issued a show cause notice to the Indian Olympic Association. "The way IOA in a general body meeting appointed Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Chautala life presidents is neither as per their constitution nor is it acceptable to the ministry," the sports minister said in a press conference.

Kalmadi served as the IOA president from 1996 to 2011 and was jailed for 10 months for his involvement in the 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games corruption scandal but was later released on bail.

Chautala, on the other hand, served as the president of the IOA from December 2012 to February 2014 when the sports body was suspended by the parent IOC for fielding charge-sheeted candidates at the elections. His election as IOA chief was annulled by the IOC.

There has been speculation that Chautala was elevated as Life President to placate him so that he does not create any further problem in the IOA giving recognition to the newly-formed Boxing Federation of India.

The erstwhile Indian Amateur Boxing Federation, of which Chautala was a former president, is still recognised by the IOA as the NSF for boxing event though it has been de-recognised by the world body AIBA and the Sports Ministry.

PTI quoted sources as saying that the IOA is now inclined to consider BFI's application for recognition positively.

