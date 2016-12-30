Sushil Kumar Likely to Make WWE Debut in 2017

New Delhi: Two-time Indian Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar is reportedly all set to make his World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) debut in 2017.

If reports are to be believed, professional wrestling organisations like WWE and TNA both courted the ace Indian wrestler, but the former won the race for Sushil's signature.

It is still not clear when Sushil will join the organisation but as reported by Sportskeeda, an agreement regarding the financial matters has been reached between the two parties.

Sushil didn't have a great 2016 year on the amateur circuit and professional wrestling may be the only way out for the 2012 Olympics silver medallist to prolong his illustrious career.

The grappler missed the Rio qualifying events due to injury and in his absence Narsingh Yadav won a quota place for the country.

However neither of the two could represent India at the multi-national event, as Court of Arbitration for Sports overturned the clean chit given to Narsingh by the National Anti-Doping Agency.

If Suhsil does make his much-anticipated professional bow in 2017, he will become only the second Indian after The Great Khali to feature in the WWE.