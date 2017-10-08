Takamitsu Kono - The Japanese Monk Who Loves to Play Kabaddi

Takamitsu Kono is a bit of a trend-setter in Japan, he is a monk who loves to play Kabaddi.“In the morning, I go to the temple and pray. It is after my prayers that I go for kabaddi practice. Buddhism helps me concentrate and focus during matches.” Kono was quoted as saying by The Quint.Kono's father heads the Japanese Kabaddi Association, and was introduced to the sport only at university level, but he developed a liking for it and now plays for the Puneri Paltans in the Pro Kabaddi League."In Japan, kabaddi is a minor sport. So we don’t have fans cheering us when we play there. But here in India, the stadiums are full and there are people cheering us on and coming to click selfies with us later! It’s very exciting to play here." Kono adds.Kono speaks a bit of Japanese and English, along with a bit of Hindi, "I speak only a little English and thoda-thoda Hindi. So yes, communication is difficult. But I read the situation and try to understand my teammates. They are very kind. My coach translates his instructions in English too so I can get along."However, Kono's introduction to hindi by his team-mates has also included a few abuses,“Sometimes they do teach me bad Hindi words. And I get confused as to which Hindi words are decent and which ones are not.""I know that salt is namak, and I know how to say Namaskar and Ram Ram!” Kono adds, showing his limited Hindi vocabulary.