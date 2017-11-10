GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Telstar18 Unveiled as the Official Ball for 2018 FIFA World Cup

Adidas Football has unveiled the 'Telstar 18' official ball for the 2018 FIFA World Cup to be held in Russia.

IANS

Updated:November 10, 2017, 3:42 PM IST
(Image Credits: Adidas /Twitter)
Moscow: Adidas Football has unveiled the 'Telstar 18' official ball for the 2018 FIFA World Cup to be held in Russia.

Displaying its first look, Adidas Football tweeted on Friday: "An icon reinvented. Introducing: #Telstar18 ?? The Official Match Ball for the 2018@FIFAWorldCup. #HereToCreate."




Football stars Zinedine Zidane, Alessandro Del Piero, Xabi Alonso, Kaka and Lukas Podoloski were present during the unveiling.

Later on Friday, Adidas Football, along with an image of the five football stars carrying the ball, tweeted: "Squad goals. Introducing: #Telstar18 ?? #HereToCreate."




The 2018 FIFA World Cup from June 14 to July 15 will see a participation of 32 nations.
