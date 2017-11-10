Telstar18 Unveiled as the Official Ball for 2018 FIFA World Cup
Adidas Football has unveiled the 'Telstar 18' official ball for the 2018 FIFA World Cup to be held in Russia.
(Image Credits: Adidas /Twitter)
Moscow: Adidas Football has unveiled the 'Telstar 18' official ball for the 2018 FIFA World Cup to be held in Russia.
Displaying its first look, Adidas Football tweeted on Friday: "An icon reinvented. Introducing: #Telstar18 ?? The Official Match Ball for the 2018@FIFAWorldCup. #HereToCreate."
Football stars Zinedine Zidane, Alessandro Del Piero, Xabi Alonso, Kaka and Lukas Podoloski were present during the unveiling.
Later on Friday, Adidas Football, along with an image of the five football stars carrying the ball, tweeted: "Squad goals. Introducing: #Telstar18 ?? #HereToCreate."
The 2018 FIFA World Cup from June 14 to July 15 will see a participation of 32 nations.
Displaying its first look, Adidas Football tweeted on Friday: "An icon reinvented. Introducing: #Telstar18 ?? The Official Match Ball for the 2018@FIFAWorldCup. #HereToCreate."
An icon reinvented.— adidas Football (@adidasfootball) November 9, 2017
Introducing: #Telstar18 ⚽️
The Official Match Ball for the 2018 @FIFAWorldCup.#HereToCreate pic.twitter.com/diMbkocfZS
Football stars Zinedine Zidane, Alessandro Del Piero, Xabi Alonso, Kaka and Lukas Podoloski were present during the unveiling.
Later on Friday, Adidas Football, along with an image of the five football stars carrying the ball, tweeted: "Squad goals. Introducing: #Telstar18 ?? #HereToCreate."
Squad goals.— adidas Football (@adidasfootball) November 9, 2017
Introducing: #Telstar18 ⚽️#HereToCreate pic.twitter.com/aPv6Ygzf3S
The 2018 FIFA World Cup from June 14 to July 15 will see a participation of 32 nations.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- BJP Member’s Views on Sanjay Leela Bhansali Don’t Represent Those of Censor Board: Prasoon Joshi
- 'Kohli is a Very Special Player; Rohit Reminds Me of VVS Laxman'
- Some Jealous People Waiting to See End of Dhoni's Career, Says Shastri
- New 2018 Ford EcoSport – All You Need To Know
- Rahul Dev Tells You All About Functional Training