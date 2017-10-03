GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Tennis Player Evans Banned for One Year Over Failed Doping Test

Briton Dan Evans has been banned for one year after testing positive for cocaine

Reuters

Updated:October 3, 2017, 10:36 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Tennis Player Evans Banned for One Year Over Failed Doping Test
Briton Dan Evans has been banned for one year after testing positive for cocaine
London: Briton Dan Evans has been banned for one year after testing positive for cocaine, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) said on Tuesday. Evans, 27, failed a doping test at the Barcelona Open this year and his ban has been back-dated to when the sample was collected on April 24.

"The ITF accepted Mr. Evans' account of how the cocaine got into his system and that he bears No Significant Fault or Negligence for the violation," the governing body said in a statement on its website. Evans, who was ranked 50th in the world in June when he admitted failing a doping test, reached his first ATP Tour final this year in Sydney and has played for Britain in the Davis Cup.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Vijay Mallya Granted Bail Soon After Arrest in London

Watch: Vijay Mallya Granted Bail Soon After Arrest in London

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES