Thailand Open: Sai Praneeth Advances to Semi-Finals

PTI

Updated: June 2, 2017, 4:33 PM IST
(Image Credit: Reuters)

Bangkok: Indian shuttler B Sai Praneeth sailed into the semi-finals of the of the USD 120000 Thailand Grand Prix Gold after registering a straight-game win over
local player Kantaphon Wangcharoen here on Friday.

The third seeded Praneeth comfortably defeated the Thai 21-16 21-17 in the men's singles section at the Nimibutr Stadium.

The world number 24 took 50 minutes to complete the task against his opponent, ranked 102 in the world.

In their only meeting before today's match, the 24-year-old Praneeth had beaten Wangcharoen 18-21 21-14 21-15 at the Indonesian Masters last year.

The Singapore Open champion had beaten Iskandar Zulkarnain of Malaysia in straight games in the quarterfinals yesterday.

First Published: June 2, 2017, 4:33 PM IST
