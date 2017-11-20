Thanasi Kokkinakis Receives Australian Open Wildcard
Injury-plagued Aussie Thanasi Kokkinakis will play at January's Australian Open tennis tournament for the first time in three years after being awarded a wild card.
Injury-plagued Aussie Thanasi Kokkinakis will play at January's Australian Open tennis tournament for the first time in three years after being awarded a wild card.
Melbourne: Injury-plagued Aussie Thanasi Kokkinakis will play at January's Australian Open tennis tournament for the first time in three years after being awarded a wild card.
The 21-year-old, ranked 210, has battled shoulder and abdominal injuries in recent years and was delighted when Australia Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt told him Sunday he has a guaranteed start in his home grand slam.
Kokkinakis said "it's been tough missing the last two Australian Opens especially because it's my favorite tournament and I was 17 when I played my first one. It's been a pretty tough couple of years with my body but I've been working hard to get it right."
Kokkinakis reached the tournament's second round in 2014 and 2015. Tim Smyczek received the reciprocal United States wildcard this week after a series of play-off events.
The 21-year-old, ranked 210, has battled shoulder and abdominal injuries in recent years and was delighted when Australia Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt told him Sunday he has a guaranteed start in his home grand slam.
Kokkinakis said "it's been tough missing the last two Australian Opens especially because it's my favorite tournament and I was 17 when I played my first one. It's been a pretty tough couple of years with my body but I've been working hard to get it right."
Kokkinakis reached the tournament's second round in 2014 and 2015. Tim Smyczek received the reciprocal United States wildcard this week after a series of play-off events.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Virat Kohli Equals Hashim Amla for Fastest to 50 International Tons
- Manushi Chhillar's Outfit Will Go Down In The Archives As Our Legacy, Say Designers Falguni-Shane
- Theeran Baddie Abhimanyu Singh finds Karthi Disciplined, Hardworking and Easygoing
- Historic First For Indian Pacers at Eden Gardens, as Spinners Draw Blank
- Miss World 2017: Manushi Chhillar Always Calm and Composed, Reveals Ramp Walk Trainer