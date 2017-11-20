GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Thanasi Kokkinakis Receives Australian Open Wildcard

Injury-plagued Aussie Thanasi Kokkinakis will play at January's Australian Open tennis tournament for the first time in three years after being awarded a wild card.

Associated Press

Updated:November 20, 2017, 6:31 PM IST
Thanasi Kokkinakis Receives Australian Open Wildcard
Injury-plagued Aussie Thanasi Kokkinakis will play at January's Australian Open tennis tournament for the first time in three years after being awarded a wild card.
Melbourne: Injury-plagued Aussie Thanasi Kokkinakis will play at January's Australian Open tennis tournament for the first time in three years after being awarded a wild card.

The 21-year-old, ranked 210, has battled shoulder and abdominal injuries in recent years and was delighted when Australia Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt told him Sunday he has a guaranteed start in his home grand slam.

Kokkinakis said "it's been tough missing the last two Australian Opens especially because it's my favorite tournament and I was 17 when I played my first one. It's been a pretty tough couple of years with my body but I've been working hard to get it right."

Kokkinakis reached the tournament's second round in 2014 and 2015. Tim Smyczek received the reciprocal United States wildcard this week after a series of play-off events.

