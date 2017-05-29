X

Tiger Woods Arrested in South Florida, Says Report

Reuters

Updated: May 29, 2017, 9:57 PM IST
Woods appears in a booking photo released by Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office in Palm Beach (Image Credit: Reuters)

Golfer Tiger Woods was arrested in South Florida on Monday morning on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to media reports.

Woods, a former top-ranked golfer who is second on the all-time list with 14 major titles, was taken into custody at about 3 a.m. (0700 GMT) near his Jupiter Island home and released hours later on his own recognizance, NBC affiliate WPTV reported.

Woods, who had his fourth back surgery in April, said last week that he felt better than he had in years and had no plans to retire from competitive golf.

First Published: May 29, 2017, 9:40 PM IST
