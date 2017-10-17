Tiger Woods Back to Swinging Driver as Rehab Continues

Tiger Woods, who tantalized fans with a Twitter video of himself hitting a driver on Sunday, has been cleared by doctors to resume full golf activities, ESPN reported on Monday.The 14-time major champion hasn't played since February, when he withdrew from the Dubai Desert Classic. He has played three times in two years thanks to a series of injuries and had a fourth back surgery in April.At the Presidents Cup two weeks ago, Woods acknowledged that he didn't know if he would ever return to competitive golf.But on Sunday the 41-year-old posted a video of himself -- clad in a trademark red shirt of the kind he sported on so many championship Sundays -- hitting his driver."Making Progress" was the caption. The post followed an October 7 post that heralded "Smooth Iron Shots" and a post on August 31 that said: "Dr. gave me the ok to start pitching".ESPN quoted Woods's agent, Mark Steinberg, as saying the former world number one had received a "nice report" in the wake of a medical check-up last week and had been cleared to "do as much as he needs to do".However, Steinberg cautioned that Woods, who was arrested in May for driving under the influence of a variety of prescription drugs, would continue to take his rehab "very, very slowly".