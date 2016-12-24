Tiger Woods to Hit the Links With Donald Trump

Miami: Tiger Woods, who hit the links three years with Barack Obama, was planning to tee off against White House successor Donald Trump at the real estate mogul’s swank Florida golf resort.

Woods, 40, who returned to the golf circuit this month after a 15-month injury layoff, was due to join the president-elect at his Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, a spokeswoman for his transition team said.

In February 2013, Woods — the former world number one — teed off with Obama at a private luxury golf resort in Florida. Obama and Woods teamed up to defeat US trade representative Ron Kirk and Houston Astros owner Jim Crane.



That golf outing was criticised after it came to light that it ended up costing US taxpayers nearly $3.6 million, according to a US Government Accountability report published this year.

Trump’s press team said the president-elect and Woods were also to play in a foursome, although they did not reveal the names of the other players in the group or how many holes they would play.