Tiger Woods Worth $740 Million, Michael Jordan a Billionaire Says Forbes
File image of Tiger Woods. (Getty Images)
Golfers Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson and former NBA player Michael Jordan are among the 20 wealthiest American celebrities, Forbes reported on Wednesday.
Woods, 40, is the youngest person on the Forbes top-20 list, with a net worth estimated at $740 million.
The 14-times major champion, who trails only Jack Nicklaus (18 majors) on the all-time list, recently launched a competitive comeback after being sidelined for more than 15 months while recovering from back surgery.
Jordan, 53, who retired in 2003 with the mantle of arguably the greatest basketballer, is worth $1.2 billion according to the magazine, good for fourth on the list, which is topped by filmmaker George Lucas ($4.6 billion).
Forbes says eligibility for the list was limited to United States citizens who are rich because of their fame, rather than famous because they are rich.
According to Forbes, President-elect Donald Trump belongs in the latter category.
