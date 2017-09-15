GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Sports Ministry Announces Monthly Stipend for TOP Scheme Athletes

>Elite athletes preparing for Tokyo Olympics, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games will receive a stipend of Rs 50,000/month to meet their expenses, Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore announced on Friday.

PTI

Updated:September 15, 2017, 7:33 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sports Ministry Announces Monthly Stipend for TOP Scheme Athletes
>Elite athletes preparing for Tokyo Olympics, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games will receive a stipend of Rs 50,000/month to meet their expenses, Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore announced on Friday.
New Delhi:Elite athletes preparing for Tokyo Olympics, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games will receive a stipend of Rs 50,000/month to meet their expenses, Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore announced on Friday.

Rathore's announcement meant that the sports ministry has accepted the recommendation of the Olympic Task Force, headed by Abhinav Bindra, in this regard. The government has selected 152 elite athletes under the Target Olympic Podium scheme. All the athletes will get benefit from this decision.




The stipend will be paid with effect from September 1. "MYAS @IndiaSports announces Rs 50k/month pocket allowance for 152 elite athletes preparing for Tokyo/CWG/Asian Games. Athletes first, always!" Rathore wrote on the official Twitter handle.




The sports ministry was getting in touch with all the athletes selected under the TOP scheme to get training and competition exposure plan and any further assistance required for preparation of the prestigious competitions.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

3 Years of BJP’s Youngest Chief Amit Shah

3 Years of BJP’s Youngest Chief Amit Shah

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES