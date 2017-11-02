GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Tottenham & France Keeper Hugo Lloris Out for At Least Two Weeks

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris will be out of action with a groin injury for at least a couple of weeks, France head coach Didier Deschamps said on Thursday.

Reuters

Updated:November 2, 2017, 11:47 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Tottenham & France Keeper Hugo Lloris Out for At Least Two Weeks
Hugo Lloris saves a shot from Cristiano Ronaldo. (Reuters)
Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris will be out of action with a groin injury for at least a couple of weeks, France head coach Didier Deschamps said on Thursday.

Deschamps said that France captain Lloris had torn a muscle in his groin during the London club's 3-1 win over Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Lloris was therefore left out of the France squad to face Wales in a friendly on Nov. 10 at the Stade de France and against Germany in Cologne four days later.

The 30-year-old will also miss his club's Premier League fixture against Crystal Palace on Sunday.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Fake Off with Shah Rukh Khan

Fake Off with Shah Rukh Khan

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES