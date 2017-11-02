Tottenham & France Keeper Hugo Lloris Out for At Least Two Weeks
Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris will be out of action with a groin injury for at least a couple of weeks, France head coach Didier Deschamps said on Thursday.
Hugo Lloris saves a shot from Cristiano Ronaldo. (Reuters)
Deschamps said that France captain Lloris had torn a muscle in his groin during the London club's 3-1 win over Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday.
Lloris was therefore left out of the France squad to face Wales in a friendly on Nov. 10 at the Stade de France and against Germany in Cologne four days later.
The 30-year-old will also miss his club's Premier League fixture against Crystal Palace on Sunday.
The 30-year-old will also miss his club's Premier League fixture against Crystal Palace on Sunday.
