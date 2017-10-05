Triple H in India to Finalise WWE Tour; Fans Welcome Him in Style

Been awhile since I've been in India.... immediately remembered why I love it.

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstar Triple H (real name - Paul Michael Levesque) has touched down in Mumbai and if reports are to be believed, he is here to announce the dates of the proposed WWE tour of India, later this year.WWE is set to host two shows in December in New Delhi and if reports are anything to go by, Triple H — who is also the Executive Vice President of Talent of the WWE — is set to make the announcement in the coming days.Triple H took to social media reveal his touchdown in Mumbai and his Twitter post read: "Been awhile since I've been in India.... immediately remembered why I love it. Thanks for the warm reception @WWEIndia"The WWE superstar was also awestruck with India's culture and wrote: "Landed in Mumbai and was warmly greeted. A beautiful country with wonderful cultures, excited for my visit. @WWEIndia"As reported by The Wrestling Observer, the proposed Indian shows will be two RAW brand house shows which will feature WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and RAW superstars Roman Reigns, Finn Balor, Braun Strowman, Alexa Bliss, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, The Miz, Sasha Banks and Bayley.The last time WWE came to India was in January 2016 when it hosted live across Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. This was their first since 2002 - which was also branded "RAW tour of India".