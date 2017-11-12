GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Triple H Ready to Battle Jinder Mahal in New Delhi, But 'The Game' Has a Condition

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) fans in India could be in for a surprise as current EVP Talent, Live Events & Creative head of WWE Triple H (real name - Paul Michael Levesque) has agreed to enter the ring in New Delhi when the much-anticipated India Tour of the WWE gets underway on December 8. And he has hinted that he will take on none other than former WWE champion Jinder Mahal if India wants it badly.

Updated:November 12, 2017, 2:06 PM IST
Triple H Ready to Battle Jinder Mahal in New Delhi, But 'The Game' Has a Condition
(Photo Credit: Triple H/ Twitter)
Delhi is all set to host two WWE LIVE shows, which is scheduled to take place on December 8 and 9. The two RAW brand house shows which will feature Jinder Mahal, Roman Reigns, Finn Balor, Braun Strowman, Alexa Bliss, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, The Miz, Sasha Banks and Bayley might now see Triple H going one-on-one with the Indian showman.

Taking to Twitter, Triple H wrote: “.@WWEIndia...@JinderMahal...I only have one question for you...”




The last time WWE came to India was in January 2016 when it hosted live across Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. This was their first since 2002 - which was also branded "RAW tour of India".
