Twitter Celebrates PV Sindhu's Phenomenal Victory over Okuhara

Stars from all walks of life, Bollywood to Sports took to Twitter to express their joy at Sindhu's victory.

Updated:September 17, 2017, 1:41 PM IST
PV Sindhu (Getty Images)
Olympic silver medallist shuttler P V Sindhu defeated world champion Nozomi Okuhara in a thrilling summit clash to clinch the women's singles title at the Korea Open Super Series.

The 22-year-old Indian saw off eighth seed Okuhara 22-20,11-21,20-18 in an energy-sapping contest that lasted an hour and 23 minutes to exact sweet revenge of her heart-wrenching World Championship final loss to the Japanese at Glasgow last month.

Expectations of an epic battle were raised after Sindhu and Okuhara set up a summit clash for the second time in little over three weeks since they had fought for an hour and 50 minutes in one of the greatest women's singles matches in the World Championships final last month.

Today's summit clash also turned out to be another electrifying contest as Sindhu displayed great stubbornness to lay claim to her third super series title of her career.

Stars from all walks of life, Bollywood to Sports took to Twitter to express their joy at Sindhu's victory.













