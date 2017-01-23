Two-time Olympic Champion Nicola Adams Set to Turn Professional

London: Britain's double Olympic champion Nicola Adams appears poised to turn professional after officials said Monday she had been released from her GB Boxing contract to pursue "other career opportunities".

The 34-year-old, one of the faces of the London 2012 Games but who will no longer be a member of the British squad for Tokyo 2020, sparked speculation about her future when she tweeted Sunday: "Bring on the new era! The change has come huge announcement coming soon stay tuned!!!"

Confirming her departure from the amateur ranks, performance director of GB Boxing Rob McCracken said: "We would have welcomed Nicola staying on for the Tokyo cycle, however we recognise her decision to pursue other opportunities and wish her every success in whatever she goes on to do next."

"Nicola has made a huge contribution to both the Olympic programme and the sport of boxing," he added.

"She has won everything there is to win and her place in history is secured as the first woman to ever win a gold medal for boxing and then top it by winning a second one in Rio.

"She is a superb ambassador and has been a significant part of the success we have enjoyed at GB Boxing in the last eight years."

Adams now seems set to follow fellow London gold medallists Ireland's Katie Taylor and Claressa Shields in spending the rest of her career as a purely professional boxer.

Although professionals are now allowed to compete at the Olympics, Adams has effectively ended her hopes of winning a third gold medal as GB Boxing have made it clear they will favour fighters who are members of their full-time programme.

Adams, a hugely popular figure in Britain, has won pretty much every major title open to her as an amateur.

She was the first female fighter to represent England in 2007 and, after overcoming a career-threatening back injury, became boxing's first Olympic women's gold medallist when she defeated China's Ren Cancan in the flyweight final at London 2012.

Adams became the first female boxer to retain an Olympic title when she did so at last year's Rio Games.

Having previously won European and Commonwealth gold medals, 2016 also saw Adams complete a clean sweep of major titles when she won her first world championship by defeating Thailand's Peamwilai Laopeam in Kazakhstan.