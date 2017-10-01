U Mumba beat Tamil Thalaivas 33-30 in Inter Zone Challenge Week of Pro Kabaddi Season 5. It was an all-round effort from U Mumba as they showed their experience and composure to beat Tamil Thalavas. Anup Kumar scored eight points and Kashiling Adake scored four points. For Tamil Thalaivas Ajay Thakur scored nine points.Anup Kumar scored with a two-point raid in the first minute. For the first five minutes it was a closely fought game as it was 5-5. But U Mumba stepped up their game and inflicted an all out in the eighth minute to lead 13-6.Tamil Thalaivas came back strongly as they inflicted an all out in the 16th minute to cut the lead to just one point. Tamil Thalaivas trailed 17-18 at the end of the first half.The second half saw both team jostling for points as it was 21-21 in the 26th minute. Anup Kumar scored two points in two minutes as U Mumba led 26-22 in the 32nd minute. Tamil Thalaivas came back to tie the match at 26-26 in the 34th minute.It was U Mumba’s defence which kept the points coming in for the team. In the 37th minute U Mumba led 31-27 and looked on course for a comfortable victory. Kashiling Adake made a two-point raid in the 38th minute to lead 33-28. U Mumba held their nerve as Tamil Thalaivas scored two points in the last minute. U Mumba won 33-30 in the end.