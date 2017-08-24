UEFA Champions League Draw: Madrid, Spurs, Dortmund in Group of Death

Reigning champions and Spanish title-holders Real Madrid head the pot of top seeds -- the champions from the eight highest-ranked countries in the UEFA rankings.
England's Chelsea, Germans Bayern Munich, Monaco of France's Ligue 1, Portuguese giants Benfica, Serie A champions Juventus, Russians Spartak Moscow and Shakhtar Donetsk of Ukraine make up the rest of pot one.
Gp A - Benfica, Man Utd, Basel, CSKA Moscow
Gp B - Bayern Munich, PSG, Anderlecht, Celtic
Gp C - Chelsea, Atletico Madrid, Roma, Qarabag
Gp D - Juventus, Barcelona, Olympiakos, Sporting Lisbon
Gp E - Spartak Moscow, Sevilla, Liverpool, Maribor
Gp F - Shakhtar Donetsk, Manchester City, Napoli, Feyenoord
Gp G - Monaco, Porto, Besiktas, Leipzig
Gp H - Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Tottenham, Apoel
