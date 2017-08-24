UEFA Champions League Draw: Madrid, Spurs, Dortmund in Group of Death

Neymar will be denied an immediate return to Barcelona when the Champions League draw is made in Monaco on Thursday. Both his Paris Saint-Germain team and the Catalan giants he left earlier this month for a world record 222 million euros ($264m) have been placed in pot two — amongst the second seeds.



Reigning champions and Spanish title-holders Real Madrid head the pot of top seeds -- the champions from the eight highest-ranked countries in the UEFA rankings.



England's Chelsea, Germans Bayern Munich, Monaco of France's Ligue 1, Portuguese giants Benfica, Serie A champions Juventus, Russians Spartak Moscow and Shakhtar Donetsk of Ukraine make up the rest of pot one.



Aug 24, 2017 10:26 pm (IST) Gp A - Benfica, Man Utd, Basel, CSKA Moscow Gp B - Bayern Munich, PSG, Anderlecht, Celtic Gp C - Chelsea, Atletico Madrid, Roma, Qarabag Gp D - Juventus, Barcelona, Olympiakos, Sporting Lisbon Gp E - Spartak Moscow, Sevilla, Liverpool, Maribor Gp F - Shakhtar Donetsk, Manchester City, Napoli, Feyenoord Gp G - Monaco, Porto, Besiktas, Leipzig Gp H - Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Tottenham, Apoel

Aug 24, 2017 10:24 pm (IST) Maribor join Liverpool, Sevilla and Spartak Moscow in Group E

Aug 24, 2017 10:23 pm (IST) That means Apoel Nicosia is the final team to join Real Madrid, Dortmund, Spurs in the group of death!

Aug 24, 2017 10:22 pm (IST) CSKA Moscow join Man United, Benfica, Basel in Group A

Aug 24, 2017 10:20 pm (IST) Chelsea’s Group C gets Qarabag, a rather tough start for the new comers with Chelsea, Roma and Atletico Madrid!

Aug 24, 2017 10:20 pm (IST) Sporting join Barcelona, Juventus and Olympiakos..

Aug 24, 2017 10:19 pm (IST) Feyonord join Group F with Shakhtar, City and Napoli..

Aug 24, 2017 10:17 pm (IST) Leipzig are the first team out in Pot 4, and go to Group G to join Monaco, Porto and Besiktas..

Aug 24, 2017 10:15 pm (IST) Two Groups certainly stand out so far, Chelsea, Atletico Madrid and Roma in Group C, and Madrid, Dortmund and Spurs in Group H!

Aug 24, 2017 10:14 pm (IST) Napoli join Man City and Shakhtar Donetsk in Group F..

Aug 24, 2017 10:13 pm (IST) Olympiakos go to Group D, and join Juventus and Barcelona..

Aug 24, 2017 10:12 pm (IST) Next up is Spurs, and they join Group H with Real Madrid and Dortmund..

Aug 24, 2017 10:11 pm (IST) Next up is 5-times winner Liverpool, and join Group E with Sevilla and Spartak Moskova

Aug 24, 2017 10:11 pm (IST) Roma is the next team in, and they join Chelsea, Atletico Madrid in Group C..

Aug 24, 2017 10:10 pm (IST) Next up is Besiktas, the champions of Turkey, they join Monaco and Porto in Group G

Aug 24, 2017 10:09 pm (IST) Next up is FC Basel, and they join Group A with Man Utd and Benfica

Aug 24, 2017 10:09 pm (IST) Anderlecht are the first team in Pot 3, and they go to Group B joining PSG and Bayern Munich.

Aug 24, 2017 10:07 pm (IST) The groups are as follow: Group A Benfica, Man Utd, Group B-Bayern, PSG, Group C Chelsea, Atletico, Group D Juventus, Bayern, Group E- Spartak Moscow, Sevilla, Group F- Donestsk, Man City, Group G Monaco, Porto, Group H- Real Madrid, Dortumund

Aug 24, 2017 10:04 pm (IST) Barcelona join Juventus in Group D..

Aug 24, 2017 10:04 pm (IST) Borussia Dortmund join Real Madrid in Group H...

Aug 24, 2017 10:04 pm (IST) Sevilla in Group E, join Spartak Moskova..

Aug 24, 2017 10:03 pm (IST) Manchester City are the next team in Pot 2, and they join Shakhtar Donestsk in Group F

Aug 24, 2017 10:01 pm (IST) Next up is Atletico Madrid, and they join Chelsea in Group C, that's a rather interesting group now.

Aug 24, 2017 10:00 pm (IST) Paris SG join Bayern Munich in Group B..