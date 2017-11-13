Ukranian Shevchenko Takes Over as Coach at Churchill Brothers
Margao: Goan football club Churchill Brothers have roped in the former Ukrainian defender Mykola Shevchenko as the head coach for the upcoming I-League season, which is set to begin later this month.
The I-League kicks-off on November 25 with Churchill Brothers likely to take on East Bengal in an away match at Kolkata.
Shevchenko, who played for Churchill Brothers as a defender in 2000, arrived in Goa on November 10 and took over the reins of the team from Monday.
The Ukrainian has also played for Dempo during their unsuccessful campaign in the second division National Football League in 2001.
Alfred Fernandes, who was looking after the team, said: "It's a well-balanced side and will look stronger after the six foreigners -- five Nigerians and one Brazilian -- join the side later this month."
Churchill Brothers last won the I-League in the 2012-13 season.
