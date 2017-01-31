Under-Fire Nicolai Adams Set to Leave India U-17 Coaching Job
File image of India Under 17 coach Nicolai Adam. (AIFF Images)
New Delhi: All India Football Federation's firm stance on Nicolai Adam seemed to have paid off with the beleaguered India U-17 World Cup coach appearing to have agreed to resign from his job after negotiating his renumerations with the football body.
The German was asked to leave or be sacked by AIFF president Praful Patel following accusations of physical abuse against him by the young players.
While the AIFF has been tight-lipped about the development, reliable sources claim that the embattled coach was on his way out after strongly resisting the AIFF's demand for past one week.
The AIFF has maintained that the coach has no other option but to quit irrespective of what he wishes.
While there were allegations from players, things have gone worse following the disastrous exposure trip to Russia where India finished last in the Granatkin Memorial Cup after losing 0-1 to 10-man Tajikistan in a 15-16th position play-off match.
