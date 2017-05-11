Unhappy Vijender Singh Terminates Contract With UK Promoters

New Delhi: Indian boxing star Vijender Singh has terminated his contract with the UK-based Queensberry Promotions, complaining that the company failed to deliver on its obligations in the last one year.

The reigning WBO Asia Pacific champion, who is undefeated so far in his pro career winning all his 8 bouts, will now be promoted solely by IOS Boxing Promotions and will next be seen in action in July.

Vijender and Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions entered into an agreement in 2015, the year the Indian decided to bid adieu to his amateur career and enter the professional circuit.

The first six UK fights were promoted by Queensberry in UK and two title fights in India were handled by IOS Boxing Promotions.

"I was promised six fights in a year and in the first year, they lived upto it but last year, there were two title fights and their involvement was not as much as it should have been. It was there in the contract that I could walk away if I was not happy with the terms. So, I have decided to end it," Vijender said.

"The last two events were handled almost solely by my India promoters so if that is to be the case, then what is the point of carrying on. So it is primarily about the number fights that I should be getting," he said.

Neerav Tomar, chief of IOS Boxing Promotions, cited Vijender's next fight will now be held in July.

"It is unfortunate that we could not go the distance with Queensberry Promotions due to non-delivery of contractual obligations from their end as they had committed future fights in UK and globally which for the last one year they have been unable to do so.

"In order to ensure Vijender's career progression in the professional boxing world, IOS on their own accord invested heavily and promoted his two title fights in India. Vijender and I are planning a series of fights starting from July in Mumbai. This will further enhance and fuel the growth of professional boxing in India," he said.

The end of Vijender's contract with Queensberry means an end to his partnership with Manchester-based trainer Lee Beard, who played a key role in grooming him for the pro circuit.