US Open: Murray and Hingis Add to Wimbledon Title

Top seeds Jamie Murray and Martina Hingis won their second successive Grand Slam mixed doubles title on Saturday with a 6-1, 4-6, 10-8 victory over Michael Venus and Chan Hao-Ching.

AFP

Updated:September 10, 2017, 9:24 AM IST
Jamie Murray and Martina Hingis (Getty Images)
New York: Top seeds Jamie Murray and Martina Hingis won their second successive Grand Slam mixed doubles title on Saturday with a 6-1, 4-6, 10-8 victory over Michael Venus and Chan Hao-Ching.

Murray and Hingis had already won Wimbledon in July while Saturday's triumph took their record as a team to a perfect 10-0.

"With the super-tiebreakers, we know how to play them," said Hingis, who was celebrating the 20th anniversary of her singles win in New York as a 16-year-old.

"We had a great first set, second, we let go a little bit, but in the super-tiebreaker, I know we can still lift it up and play great tennis."

Hingis won the US Open mixed title with India's Leander Paes in 2015 while Murray was a mixed champion with Jelena Jankovic at Wimbledon 10 years ago.

Swiss Hingis and Britain's Murray said they fully intended to play the Australian Open together next year.

"It's a great opportunity for me to compete with Martina. She's such a great player, a huge champion of the game," he said.

"Every time we are on court, we get a lot of people coming out to watch us, a lot of people supporting us. It makes it fun to play."

Hingis can win a second title on Sunday when she teams with Chan Yung-Jan in the women's doubles final against Lucie Hradecka and Katerina Siniakova.
