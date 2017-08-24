US Open Qualifiers: Yuki, Prajnesh Make First Round Exit
India's big hope Yuki Bhambri crashed out of the US Open men's singles qualifiers with a three-set defeat to Japanese Go Soeda while Prajnesh Gunneswaran also suffered a tame defeat
File image of Indian Tennis star Yuki Bhambri. (Getty Images)
New York: India's big hope Yuki Bhambri crashed out of the US Open men's singles qualifiers with a three-set defeat to Japanese Go Soeda while Prajnesh Gunneswaran also suffered a tame defeat here.
Bhambri, who recently beat French World number 22 Gael Monfils, suffered a 6-1 1-6 3-6 defeat at the hands of 22nd seed Japanese in the opening round, which lasted one hour and 44 minutes.
The left-handed Prajnesh, who has been named in Indian Davis Cup team as a reserve, lost 1-6 4-6 to Germany's Yannick Hanfmann in his first round match.
India's hopes to see a singles player competing in the main draw of the last Grand Slam of the season still remained alive with Ramkumar Ramanathan featuring in the bottom half of the qualifying draw.
Ramkumar, now India's number one singles player at 156, faces seasoned Frenchman Paul-Henri Mathieu, who is now placed 213 in the ATP ranking chart.
Bhambri, who recently beat French World number 22 Gael Monfils, suffered a 6-1 1-6 3-6 defeat at the hands of 22nd seed Japanese in the opening round, which lasted one hour and 44 minutes.
The left-handed Prajnesh, who has been named in Indian Davis Cup team as a reserve, lost 1-6 4-6 to Germany's Yannick Hanfmann in his first round match.
India's hopes to see a singles player competing in the main draw of the last Grand Slam of the season still remained alive with Ramkumar Ramanathan featuring in the bottom half of the qualifying draw.
Ramkumar, now India's number one singles player at 156, faces seasoned Frenchman Paul-Henri Mathieu, who is now placed 213 in the ATP ranking chart.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The Ashes 2017: Cricket Australia Sets the Tone With Intense Promotional Video
- These 62 Phones Are Expected to Get Google Android 8.0 Oreo Update Soon
- All-New Hyundai Verna 2017 – Top 5 Things to Know – Price, Variants & More
- Rohit Sharma Needs Some Magic to Break His Sri Lanka Jinx
- Babumoshai Bandookbaaz: A More Laidback Soundtrack Than Expected