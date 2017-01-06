Vijay Mallya's Force India to Launch F1Car at Silverstone
File photo of Force India F1 car
London: Force India will be one of the first teams to show off their 2017 Formula One car after announcing a February 22 launch at their Silverstone home base.
The Mercedes-powered team, who have a changed driver lineup with 20-year-old Frenchman Esteban Ocon joining Mexican Sergio Perez in place of Germany's Nico Hulkenberg, finished a best ever fourth overall last year.
The team rolled out their 2016 car in Barcelona last February, before principal Vijay Mallya had his Indian diplomatic passport revoked in April with a judge in Mumbai issuing a non-bailable warrant for his arrest.
Mallya attended only one race in 2016, the British Grand Prix at the circuit across the road from the team's Silverstone factory, and watched the rest remotely.
World champions Mercedes will launch their new car at Silverstone on Feb. 23, with Ferrari next out on the 24th in Italy.
Pre-season testing starts in Barcelona on February 27 with other teams expected to present their cars at the Circuit de Catalunya on the opening day.
Teams usually leave launches as late as possible, unless they are just to show off a new livery on an old car, to give themselves as much time as they can to finalise new developments.
They will want to start testing with the new cars, however, because 2017 sees new rules with bigger tyres and changed aerodynamics that could shake up the pecking order.
