Vijender Singh is a Great Fighter and Has a Great Career Ahead: Amir Khan

British boxing star Amir Khan's Super Boxing League will take off on July 7. The franchise-based event will feature eight teams and Amir said most of the boxers on show would be fresh faces.

Here is an excerpt from his interview to CNN News-18, where he speaks about his upcoming boxing league as well as his potential bout against Vijender Singh.

Q1) The Super Boxing League you are going to be promoting, tell us how it is going to work? Tell us your first reaction because recently the super fight league was well received, so how do you think people will react to the Super Boxing league?

A) So as co-owner of the Super Fight League I monitored everything. I decided the biggest sports in the world is boxing and the pro boxer in me thought why not start something like the Super Fight League. So all over this country everyone will have opportunity to start their own team, build their own team, where they will be fighting each other as a team. We want to have between 6 to 8 fighters in each team, which kind of makes us look at the top 5 fighters and then it’s going to be 4 short, crisp and explosive rounds.

Q2) Professional boxing makes you think of Vijender Singh from India. He is on an unbeaten streak right now, as a senior boxer as someone who is experienced in the field, what is that you would tell him? Obviously, he is going to come up against stronger and bigger opponents in the future.

A) I like Vijender, I think he is a great fighter, I think he has got a great career ahead of him. As long has he's focused and training hard, obviously with the lifestyle, he is a very famous boxer, in India, he is going to be getting a lot of popularity and he has to stay very focused. I think he is doing the right thing at the moment, he has moved to England to train there to get away from the all distraction here, so that he can stay more focused.

Q3) Now with the both of you in England, is there a possibility that both of will work out on a fight in India or outside?

A) It depends on the weight category. That will be a great way to kick-off the boxing league. A fight against Viju would be great for promotional purposes also. Vijender is a different weight to me but that is something we can sit down and talk about, he has only had 9 fights like you said, which is still a little inexperienced. I have had 36 fights so far and I feel like an old man in comparison.

Q4) In the near future, India will be playing against Pakistan in England in the Champions Trophy, it is a big cricket match, which I am sure everyone will be watching. What do you think?

A) I will be there supporting Pakistan in the match. I want them to play and do well. I am big Pakistan cricket fan and I know a lot of cricket players as well so I think it will be very exciting to see to play India who probably got the best cricket team in the world, in my opinion.