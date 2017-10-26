Vijender Singh's Next Professional Bout Likely in December

Star Indian boxer Vijender Singh on Thursday revealed that his next professional bout is likely to take place on December 16."In amateur boxing you have to go through certain levels there is the Sports Authority of India (SAI), government. In professional boxing my sponsors take care of it," the 31-year-old told reporters at the Phd Annual Awards for Excellence 2017."My next fight is on December 16 and it is going to be a big fight, the professional boxing has its own differences but otherwise it's the same. I used to box earlier, I do the same now," Vijender added.The WBO Asia Pacific Super Middleweight and Oriental Super Middleweight Champion also said his fans respect him more as a boxer than an actor or model."As a fighter you have to take hits from your opponents, that is part of your job. I have done other things like modelling and acting but I have seen my fans respect me more when I'm in the ring," the Beijing Olympics bronze medallist said.