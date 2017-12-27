Viktor Axelsen Calls for Fewer Tournaments and Greater Prize Money

Denmark has had a rich history of badminton, and has over the years produced innumerable champions. It is probably because of this legacy left by the yesteryear players, that current Danish players have been propelled to do better.Viktor Axelsen, 23-year-old player from Copenhagen, is just another product of Denmark's champion-producing mechanism. While India's Kidambi Srikanth who won major chunk of the Superseries tournaments, it was the lanky Axelsen who turned on the heat in the big tournaments—Dubai Superseries Final and World Championship.While in the World Championship, Viktor defeated Lin Dan 22-20, 21-16, it was Lee Chong Wei at the receiving end in the Dubai Superseries Final, where the latter lost 19-21, 21-19, 21-15.Speaking to News 18 Sports, Viktor said, "2017 has been really good for me. If you see the last two years, it's been small steps towards success. The World Championship was a very big win, and Dubai Superseries Finals win was very satisfying as after you win a bit, you can go down, but I managed to stay close to my best."The Olympic Bronze medalists' performance in global events has always been top-notch, and he believes that it is a result of his constant hard training, coupled with some new techniques."When you have big tournaments like the World Championships, Olympics, you try to tinker with your training, so that you do well. So I like training for long hours for these tournaments So it's definitely different from what we do for normal tournaments.The world no. 1 knows his strengths and weaknesses, and feels it's not possible for a player to win everytime he steps on the court. There are bound to be lows."To win tournaments, physically you need to be at your best. Mentally it can be tiring sometimes. It's quite unfair to expect that you can play at your highest level everytime. So in the last two years I have realised that I cannot play at my best all the time. You have to the best for the day, and see how far it goes," he added.When players from all round the globe have been vocal about the burden due to excessive tournaments in the calendar year, Axelsen too, has raised his voice."I think there are a lot of tournaments round the year, especially for Indian players, where they have to play Commonwealth Games, and the Asian Games. It's really very busy for them. I would like to see fewer tournaments and the prize money going up," he concluded.