Vinesh, Ritu Phogat Bag Gold at Nationals Wrestling

Vinesh Phogat and Ritu Phogat bagged the gold medal in their respective weight categories of women's wrestling on the opening day of the National championship here on Thursday. In women's wrestling, bouts were fought in only two weight categories and in both, the Phogat sisters emerged triumphant.While Commonwealth Games gold medallist Vinesh, representing Railways, finished on the top of the podium after getting the better of Haryana's Manisha in women's 55kg, youngster Ritu bagged the yellow metal in women's 50kg after beating Nirmala.According to the national women's team India coach Kuldeep Malik, both the Phogats performed well to ouster their respective opponents. In Greco-Roman, Harpreet Singh of Punjab defeated Amarnath Yadav of Railways to win the gold medal in 82kg weight division.