Was Embarrassed To Come Out of Retirement, Says Lionel Messi

Argentina were on the brink of not qualifying for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, until a timely hat-trick from Lionel Messi against Ecuador ensured calamity did not strike.In 2016, Messi missed a penalty against Chile in the final of the Copa America Centenario after which he promptly called time on his international career. It seemed that the legendary Messi’s final contribution for La Albiceleste would be a missed penalty. But that changed, and the left footed forward confessed he was embarrassed to come out of retirement.Speaking about the decision on DirectTV Sports, Messi revealed that his decision was more of a knee-jerk reaction that was influenced by disappointment than a well thought out one."Retiring was a decision I made in the heat of the moment," confessed Messi. "But I was embarrassed to say that I wanted to come back. The coach at the time, Edgardo Bauza and my teammates made everything easy for me to return to."Messi who has acquired legendary status at Barcelona is yet to win any silverware with the national team, but since his return to the national he admits to being less bothered by criticism."At 30 years old, I now enjoy it in a different way and much more than I did before, I take advantage of every moment, both on and off the pitch," he noted."I am experiencing this period with the national team in a different way, I am more relaxed. When they criticise me, I experience it differently."