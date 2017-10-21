Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Jr Scores a Superb Goal, Father Approves

Check out the trailer of my conversation with @rioferdy5 To watch the full version go to: https://youtu.be/yBjBEGRacJc #Mercurial #CR7 #NikeFootball A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Oct 3, 2017 at 4:33am PDT

For many a year and in many a game, the Portuguese captain Cristiano Ronaldo has humiliated goalkeepers and defenders with ridiculous ease. The Real Madrid forward has almost always found a way past any of the defensive lines of any football team in the world, and now his son, also known as Cristiano Ronaldo, is doing somewhat similar things at will. A clear case of 'Like Father Like Son'.Cristiano Ronaldo Jr is all of 7 years and in a video shared by his father on Twitter, he is seen to be scoring an absolute scorcher from distance in a local game. The World Player of the Year is pretty impressed by his son’s eye for goal.Take a look at Cristiano Jr showing off in the presence of former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand who co-incidentally was his father's teammate.This in fact is not the first time that Cristiano Jr has shown off his skills to the world. Earlier in June, when Real Madrid retained the UEFA Champions League crown for the first time in the history of the competition, Cristiano Jr was doing what his father does best – leaving defending players to bite dust.Real Madrid had just returned from Wales and were celebrating their 12th Champions League crown at the majestic Santiago Bernabeu. But it was Cristiano Ronaldo Jr who stole the show and mesmarised the Bernabeu as he embarrassed Luka Modric and Marcelo’s sons before scoring past a goalkeeper into the corner of the net – a finish that his father would have surely been proud of.Looking at the young boy’s skills and his willingness to learn from his father, the chances are that Cristiano Ronaldo Jr is likely to follow his father’s footsteps, which would be a very scary thought for most defenders.