Watch 'Magic' Penalty That Leaves Thai Goalie Red-Faced

A Thai goalkeeper was left red-faced after he began celebrating prematurely by sprinting from his goaline after a penalty hit the crossbar in a shoot-out -- only for the ball spectacularly spin back into the empty net.The comic incident which took place in a U-18s cup match between Bangkok Sports Club and Satri Angthong had finished 2-2 in normal time, before this epic shootout that ended 20-19 followed.The penalty came early on, throwing Bangkok a lifeline in a shootout that they were on on the verge of losing.One of their players stepped up to the plate to take the third penalty knowing, that a miss would see his team get eliminated from the tournament.He struck the ball hard onto the crossbar, sending his opposite number dashing from his line in jubilation. But what followed within seconds was absolutely unbelievable; Satri's keeper was left red-faced and rather embarrassed about his celebrations as the ball bounced and spun near the penalty spot and before finding its way back spin back into the unguarded net.The keeper scrambled back in an attempt to save the situation, but as the ball crossed the goal line his worst fears came true, and he went down on his knees in despair."As the ball hit the bar, the penalty taker's face turned grey because he thought his miss had cost his team the game," said Apinun Prasertsang, a teacher at Bangkok Sports Club, a sports school in the Thai capital."But the ball bounced back into the goal as the Satri keeper was celebrating in joy."