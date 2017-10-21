Watch NBA Legend Kobe Bryant Meet PSG's Neymar And Kylian Mbappe

Relive @kobebryant's day at the Ooredoo Training Centre 🐐🙌 pic.twitter.com/zRwVSqZEFu — PSG English (@PSG_English) October 20, 2017

Midway through April in 2016 the legendary Kobe Bryant played his last competitive basketball game for the Los Angeles Lakers, a team he rewrote the history books with.Kobe also known as Black Mamba was in Europe celebrating basketball culture and like Usain Bolt, the former shooting guard is an avid football fan. He began playing basketball at a very early age, but also learnt to play football and is known to be a fan of the Italian giants AC Milan.On his journey through Europe, Kobe paid a visit to Paris Saint Germain’s training ground at the Ooredoo Training Center, where he shared a few light moments with the world’s most expensive footballer Neymar and the world’s best 18 year old footballer Kylian Mbappe and the rest of Unnai Emery’s squad.He was, as expected, completely floored and impressed by the way some of the best footballers train.Kobe a five time NBA champion with the Lakers of course has a lot of free time and said “I do enjoy coming and watching how some of the best players in the world prepare and how the best organizations in the world prepare. I’ve been extremely blown away about what I saw today.”The legendary basketballer who was part of the LA Lakers for two decades, was expectedly floored by the skills on display at the PSG practice and tried his hand at the beautiful game too when he had a quick keepy-uppy exchange with Mbappe.“He is a living legend, one of the greatest in the NBA. It is amazing to get to meet him,” said Mbappe after that.Bryant is not the only basketball player, current of retired to have paid a visit to PSG this year. Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves dropped in at the Parc des Princes in June, while Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors watched them beat Saint-Etienne 3-0 later in the summer. Hall of Famer Gary Payton was present when PSG take on Olympique Lyonnais.