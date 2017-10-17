GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Watch Triple H Pull Off This Iconic Amitabh Bachchan Dialogue

At a recent interview during Triple H's India visit, he was asked to recite a dialogue from Amitabh Bachchan's famous movie Shehenshah

News18 Sports

Updated:October 17, 2017, 2:11 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Watch Triple H Pull Off This Iconic Amitabh Bachchan Dialogue
Triple H is mobbed by fans at the airport. (Triple H/Twitter)
New Delhi: The WWE these days is leaving no stone unturned to grab the attention of Indian fans. While the WWE has put in a more concrete role for Indian-origin wrestlers like Jinder Mahal and Singh Brothers, there are superstars like the Triple H, who are trying to imitate Bollywood legends.

At a recent interview during Triple H's India visit, he was asked to recite a dialogue from Amitabh Bachchan's famous movie Shehenshah. Surprisingly, the wrestler delivered the dialogue, "Rishtey mein to hum tumhare baap lagte hain," with relative ease.



As reported by The Wrestling Observer, New Delhi will host two WWE LIVE shows. The proposed Indian shows will be two RAW brand house shows which will feature WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and RAW superstars Roman Reigns, Finn Balor, Braun Strowman, Alexa Bliss, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, The Miz, Sasha Banks and Bayley.

The last time WWE came to India was in January 2016 when it hosted live across Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. This was their first since 2002 - which was also branded "RAW tour of India".
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Sangeet Som and Asaduddin Owaisi Lock Horns Over Taj Mahal

Watch: Sangeet Som and Asaduddin Owaisi Lock Horns Over Taj Mahal

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES