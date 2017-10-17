Watch Triple H Pull Off This Iconic Amitabh Bachchan Dialogue

The WWE these days is leaving no stone unturned to grab the attention of Indian fans. While the WWE has put in a more concrete role for Indian-origin wrestlers like Jinder Mahal and Singh Brothers, there are superstars like the Triple H, who are trying to imitate Bollywood legends.At a recent interview during Triple H's India visit, he was asked to recite a dialogue from Amitabh Bachchan's famous movie Shehenshah. Surprisingly, the wrestler delivered the dialogue, "Rishtey mein to hum tumhare baap lagte hain," with relative ease.As reported by The Wrestling Observer, New Delhi will host two WWE LIVE shows. The proposed Indian shows will be two RAW brand house shows which will feature WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and RAW superstars Roman Reigns, Finn Balor, Braun Strowman, Alexa Bliss, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, The Miz, Sasha Banks and Bayley.The last time WWE came to India was in January 2016 when it hosted live across Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. This was their first since 2002 - which was also branded "RAW tour of India".