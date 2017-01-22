Wayne Rooney Breaks Charlton's Record, Twitter Explodes With Praise
Wayne Rooney. (Getty Images)
Manchester United skipper Wayne Rooney curled home a brilliant free-kick to save Jose Mourinho the blushes against Stoke City and in the process also surpassed legendary English footballer Sir Bobby Charlton's goal tally of 249 for the Red Devils.
Former and current greats took to twitter to lavish praise on the star striker who will certainly go down in the history books as one the footballing greats.
David De Gea : Manchester United Player
2⃣5⃣0⃣⚽ 👏🏻👏🏻 @WayneRooney pic.twitter.com/rTH5Z5eym6
— David De Gea (@D_DeGea) January 21, 2017
Ander Herrera : Manchester United Player
Not the result we wanted but we fought till the end. What a goal by Wazza by the way! 🔴 @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/voj5WV6FmT
— Ander Herrera (@AnderHerrera) January 21, 2017
Bastian Schweinsteiger : Manchester United Player
An amazing goal today from a great team mate! Congrats on your all-time record! @WayneRooney #mufc pic.twitter.com/wDLv4OzhdD
— Basti Schweinsteiger (@BSchweinsteiger) January 21, 2017
Gary Neville: Former Manchester United Player
Congratulations @WayneRooney on an incredible achievement
— Gary Neville (@GNev2) January 21, 2017
Rio Ferdinand : Former Manchester United Player
Wazzzzaaaaaaaaaaa.... 250 Club! @WayneRooney
— Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) January 21, 2017
Andy Cole : Former Manchester United Player
Big congratulations @WayneRooney on his 250th @ManUtd goal & breaking the all time record!! Huge achievement... when's the statue going up!!
— Andrew Cole (@vancole9) January 21, 2017
Alan Shearer : Former Newcastle United Player
.@England's best goalscorer. @manutd best goalscorer. @WayneRooney What a player. What a career. Congratulations! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
— Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) January 21, 2017
Jamie Carragher : Former Liverpool Player
Well done to Wayne Rooney a great achievement 250 goals at Man Utd & to be their leading goalscorer. Even better he's a Scouser!
— Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) January 21, 2017
Gary Linekar : Former Leicester Player
Wayne Rooney breaks the Manchester United goal scoring record with a freekick that Bobby Charlton would have been proud of.
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) January 21, 2017
And last but not the least, the man of the hour — Wayne Rooney himself posted a photo on twitter alongwith none other than Sir Bobby himself.
Huge honour to become leading goalscorer for @ManUtd. Thanks to @SirBobby for his kind words after the game 😀 pic.twitter.com/uNhazgqNbQ
— Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) January 21, 2017
Wayne Rooney is still 31 and the Old Trafford faithfuls will he hoping that Wazza stays with the club for long and increases his goal tally even more.
