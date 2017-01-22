Wayne Rooney Breaks Charlton's Record, Twitter Explodes With Praise

Manchester United skipper Wayne Rooney curled home a brilliant free-kick to save Jose Mourinho the blushes against Stoke City and in the process also surpassed legendary English footballer Sir Bobby Charlton's goal tally of 249 for the Red Devils.

Former and current greats took to twitter to lavish praise on the star striker who will certainly go down in the history books as one the footballing greats.

David De Gea : Manchester United Player

Ander Herrera : Manchester United Player

Not the result we wanted but we fought till the end. What a goal by Wazza by the way! 🔴 @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/voj5WV6FmT — Ander Herrera (@AnderHerrera) January 21, 2017

Bastian Schweinsteiger : Manchester United Player

An amazing goal today from a great team mate! Congrats on your all-time record! @WayneRooney #mufc pic.twitter.com/wDLv4OzhdD — Basti Schweinsteiger (@BSchweinsteiger) January 21, 2017

Gary Neville: Former Manchester United Player

Congratulations @WayneRooney on an incredible achievement — Gary Neville (@GNev2) January 21, 2017

Rio Ferdinand : Former Manchester United Player

Andy Cole : Former Manchester United Player

Big congratulations @WayneRooney on his 250th @ManUtd goal & breaking the all time record!! Huge achievement... when's the statue going up!! — Andrew Cole (@vancole9) January 21, 2017

Alan Shearer : Former Newcastle United Player

Jamie Carragher : Former Liverpool Player

Well done to Wayne Rooney a great achievement 250 goals at Man Utd & to be their leading goalscorer. Even better he's a Scouser! — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) January 21, 2017

Gary Linekar : Former Leicester Player

Wayne Rooney breaks the Manchester United goal scoring record with a freekick that Bobby Charlton would have been proud of. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) January 21, 2017

And last but not the least, the man of the hour — Wayne Rooney himself posted a photo on twitter alongwith none other than Sir Bobby himself.

Huge honour to become leading goalscorer for @ManUtd. Thanks to @SirBobby for his kind words after the game 😀 pic.twitter.com/uNhazgqNbQ — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) January 21, 2017

Wayne Rooney is still 31 and the Old Trafford faithfuls will he hoping that Wazza stays with the club for long and increases his goal tally even more.