»
2-min read

Wayne Rooney Breaks Charlton's Record, Twitter Explodes With Praise

News18 Sports

First published: January 22, 2017, 12:07 PM IST | Updated: 6 mins ago
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Wayne Rooney Breaks Charlton's Record, Twitter Explodes With Praise
Wayne Rooney. (Getty Images)

Manchester United skipper Wayne Rooney curled home a brilliant free-kick to save Jose Mourinho the blushes against Stoke City and in the process also surpassed legendary English footballer Sir Bobby Charlton's goal tally of 249 for the Red Devils.

Former and current greats took to twitter to lavish praise on the star striker who will certainly go down in the history books as one the footballing greats.

David De Gea : Manchester United Player

Ander Herrera : Manchester United Player

Bastian Schweinsteiger : Manchester United Player

Gary Neville: Former Manchester United Player

Rio Ferdinand : Former Manchester United Player

Andy Cole : Former Manchester United Player

Alan Shearer : Former Newcastle United Player

Jamie Carragher : Former Liverpool Player

Gary Linekar : Former Leicester Player

And last but not the least, the man of the hour — Wayne Rooney himself posted a photo on twitter alongwith none other than Sir Bobby himself.

Wayne Rooney is still 31 and the Old Trafford faithfuls will he hoping that Wazza stays with the club for long and increases his goal tally even more.

facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.